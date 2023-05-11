Watch: Imran Khan uses ‘Hum Dekhenge’ song from ‘The Kashmir Files’ to demonstrate public support against his arrest; movie director Vivek Agnihotri calls it ‘illegal’

Chandigarh, May 11
Amid political pandemonium in Pakistan fuelled by the arrest of former premier Imran Khan, the song ‘Hum Dekhenge’ from an India movie— The Kashmir Files— has been used ‘illegally’ by PTI chief on his Instagram while showcasing public support against his detention.
The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri, took to Twitter to bring the issue into public notice while claiming it to be a reflection of power of Indian cinema and also at the same time flagging the act as illegal.
IRONY OF PAKISTAN:— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 11, 2023
See the power of Indic cinema. The official account of @ImranKhanPTI is using the official song of #TheKashmirFiles illegally in his official video on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZyJPpKTXNa
Imran had on Tuesday posted a video of people taking to the road in protest owing to his arrest on corruption charges. In the bid, he used the aforementioned movie’s song in the background.
