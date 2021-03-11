Watch: In for the kill, leopard attacks crocodile underwater, drags its body out of the river by its powerful jaws

Chandigarh, August 17
Tigers and leopards are mostly seen feasting on weaker animals like deer, etc.
But, in this rare case, a leopard hunted down a crocodile and it has stunned the Internet.
The 42-second video was shared on Twitter by an account named Figen.
“OMG what a power” the user captioned. The video has gone insanely viral.
OMG what a power!! pic.twitter.com/LHZazN2zwP— Figen (@TheFigen) August 14, 2022
The video shows a leopard, camouflaged among branches and bushes in a forest, jumps into the water where a crocodile can be seen floating. The leopard makes a huge leap onto the water and gets into a fight with the reptile. Soon the leopard hunts it and is seen slowly emerging from the waters as it grabs the crocodile by its neck. Although the crocodile seems to try and wriggle out from the leopard’s grip, but all in vain. By the end of the video, the leopard disappears into the dense bushes with the crocodile.
The footage was filmed last year by wildlife biologist Abigail Martin, from New York.
Jaguar jaw strength is amazing. Strongest of all the big cats.— ZenPsyche 🌹✊ (@lildarkcage) August 14, 2022
Jaws and Neck!! Amazing!— Yetiland (Ronin) (@yetigris) August 14, 2022
