Watch: Incredible mimicry of Bollywood actors playing dandiya during Navratri is hilarious, video goes viral

The whole country is drowned in the Navratri festivities. During these nine days of devotion and celebration, the traditional Garba and Dandiya dances performed by large groups are one of the key attractions. Social media is swarmed with such videos showing people enjoying the festival to the fullest.

While we may not be able to see our favourite Bollywood actors perform these traditional dances, a mimicry artist recently posted a video imitating Bollywood actors' expressions and iconic dance moves.

Sumedh Shinde shared this video on Twitter with the caption, "Check out how our bollywood actors show their unique style in Garba / Dandia. Don’t miss the end."

In the video, he can be seen mimicking the dance moves of Bollywood celebrities. From Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi to Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh, the dance moves displayed by Shinde is so on point that it has left netizens in splits.

The 2-minute 20-seconds-long video has received lakhs of views with social media users praising the artist's flawless mimicry in the comments section.

