Watch: Kabul University professor reduces his diplomas to shreds on live TV in protest against women’s university ban in Taliban

Chandigarh, December 29
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has been facing massive ire across the world over unleashing draconian law of banning woman from universities in the country.
The higher education minister announced the government’s decision on December 20.
Amid international condemnation and despair among youth in Afghanistan, a video has been making the rounds on social media where a professor of Kabul University tore his diplomas into pieces on live TV, registering his strong offence against the government’s decision.
Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan —— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022
“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6
While having discussion over the issue with anchor, he said he does not need diplomas as his country was not a place for education anymore.
“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country has no place for education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then i don't accept this education,” he said while ripping up his diploma papers.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 5 million views. Netizens are pouring their immense respect for man’s symbolic protest against state’s law of banning university education for women. Many are rebuking the government.
