Watch: ‘Kacha Badam’ fame Bhuban Badyakar explains his accident through a new song

Chandigarh, March 5
Kacha Badam fame, Bhuban Badyakar has been an internet sensation for quite some time now. His song Kacha Badam went crazy viral with people grooving to the hook step of the song globally. Bhuban is again in news, as he is back with a new track.
Bhuban sustained injuries in an accident few days back. He was trying to learn driving when he rammed his car into a wall. The new song of Bhuban chronicles his journey, how he brought a second-hand car and unfortunately hit a wall while learning to drive. He also gave a sense in his song how god saved him from a major accident. The new song is titled Amar Notun Gari (my new car)
Kacha Badam Kaku new song after his accident ‼️💥#BhubanBadyakar#KachaBadam#BadamKaku pic.twitter.com/BOaAJhLRAq— I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) March 5, 2022
Talking about the accident and his new song, Badyakar told a news channel, "I bought a second-hand car. And I tried to drive it. It had an accident with a wall and was injured. Now I am absolutely fine. So I thought of creating a new song on my new car".
