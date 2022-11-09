Watch: Kamal Nath’s presence at Guru Nanak Jayanti event in Indore sparks row, angry hymn singer vows to never visit city

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

Hymn singer (Ragi) Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri on Wednesday opposed presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath at Guru Nanak Jayanti event in Indore. Manpreet lashed out at the organisers from stage over honoring Kamal Nath and vowed that he will never come to Indore again. The singer insinuated towards Kamal Nath’s alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

“This won't have taken place had your conscience been alive,” Manpreet said in Punjabi, in a video from the November 8 event at MB Khalsa College, minutes after Kamal Nath had left.

The video of Manpreet chiding organisers has been shared on Twitter by Jagdip Singh Kahlon, who is General Secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. He has also extended his support to Ragi Manpreet Singh over latter’s stand against Gurdwara management.

“I support Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri Ji in his stand against Gurdwara Management, Indore which honoured #Kamalnath, a congress leader alleged for his role in #1984SikhGenocide,” Kahlon wrote in his tweet.

His appeal to Sikhs that we all should boycott leaders involved in 1984 carnage like Kamal Nath resonates the feelings of the entire Sangat. https://t.co/om9dT7poqL — Jagdip Singh Kahlon (@jagdipskahlon) November 8, 2022

