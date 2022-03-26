Watch: Kerala boy narrowly escapes death twice while attempting to cross a busy road

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 26

The video of an eight-year-old boy, who narrowly escaped death in an accident, is going viral on social media. The video was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a roadside shop.

The video has left netizens jaw dropped as the boy dodged death not only once, but twice.

The boy was speeding up his cycle in an attempt to cross a busy road. While crossing, he rams his bicycle in a moving bike which makes him take few leaps over the road, in a close shave from a fast moving bus. While the bicycle was completely crushed under the bus’s pressure the boy was seen visibly unharmed.

According to local reports, the accident happened at Chorukkala near Taliparamba in Kerala’s Kannur on Sunday around 4.30 pm.