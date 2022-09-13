Watch: Kid’s adorable apology to angry teacher reflects their profound bond, twitterati reminisce their own childhood

Chandigarh, September 13
An adorable video of a kid trying to assuage his teacher by promising her to not repeat any mischief in the class is attracting plethora of reactions on Twitter. The video shows a unique bond between a teacher and a kid where former pretends to be disgruntled over the kid’s mischief in the class while latter tries his best to appease her with sheer sentimental appeal.
ऐसा स्कूल मेरे बचपन में क्यों नहीं था 😏😌 pic.twitter.com/uHkAhq0tNN— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) September 12, 2022
The kid can be seen making repeated promises to comply with the teacher in future amid kissing and fondling her.
The empathetic teacher at last melts down over the cute apology and asks the kid to kiss her. She also kisses the child back to convey that she was convinced.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4.32 lakh likes. Netizens have flooded comment section with adorable remarks.
Bhai dekho to kitna cute bachha Hain yaar madam ko pyar se mana rahe Hain ❤️❤️— Praween kumar (Pk)प्रवीण कुमार (पीके) (@PraweenPk1) September 12, 2022
इन मैडम जी में एक मां की ममता नजर आ रही है— Sanju Yadav (@SanjuYa00806255) September 12, 2022
Ohhhhhh Sooooo Cute 🥰🥰— ₳₦J₳Ⱡł (@AnjaliK23305135) September 12, 2022
Kas mere school ki teacher esi hoti ❤️😍😭😭— Aaditya Raj (@Aaditya33061298) September 12, 2022
BHot cute— Deep Prajapati (Bhole) (@deepak895991) September 12, 2022
🤗😊— Vikram Singh (@VikramS10035770) September 12, 2022
हमारे समय में तो टीचर कस के लतियाते थे।— Anadi Anant (@AnadiAnant3) September 12, 2022
