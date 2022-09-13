Watch: Kid’s adorable apology to angry teacher reflects their profound bond, twitterati reminisce their own childhood

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

An adorable video of a kid trying to assuage his teacher by promising her to not repeat any mischief in the class is attracting plethora of reactions on Twitter. The video shows a unique bond between a teacher and a kid where former pretends to be disgruntled over the kid’s mischief in the class while latter tries his best to appease her with sheer sentimental appeal.

The kid can be seen making repeated promises to comply with the teacher in future amid kissing and fondling her.

The empathetic teacher at last melts down over the cute apology and asks the kid to kiss her. She also kisses the child back to convey that she was convinced.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4.32 lakh likes. Netizens have flooded comment section with adorable remarks.

