Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Chandigarh, April 13

A video of a Pakistani content creator and his Korean mom has recently gone viral on Instagram and the reason behind it is the Korean mom’s Punjabi speaking skills!

Sungkun Siddiqi, who goes by the name ‘Desi Korean’ on Instagram, is a half-Pakistani and half-Korean content creator whose social media is filled with various hilarious posts in Punjabi. Recently, Sungkun introduced his mom to his audience and revealed how, despite being Korean, she can speak Punjabi as well. The caption reads, “If my mum can speak Punjabi then so can you!”

In the video, Sungkun asks his mom a few questions like if she can speak in Punjabi, and her favourite movie, among others. And the way she responds to these questions have left the social media users awestruck.

The video opens with Sungkun asking his mother in Punjabi if she knows how to speak the language. To this, she says, “Han aundee hai (Yes, I can).” Then he asks her about her favourite movie. When she takes a moment to give a name, Sungkun asks if it is ‘Carry On Jatta’. To this, she replies in Hindi, “Nahi, meri pasand ki movie ‘Pardesi, Pardesi Jana Nahi,” hinting at Amir Khan-starrer Raja Hindustani.

As his final test, Sungkun asks his mother to complete the lyrics to a Punjabi song, which she does perfectly, winning hearts of netizens.

This video was shared on March 26. Since being posted, it has gained over 7.5 lakh views and 55,000 likes and tons of reactions, with people praising her exceptional skills and applauding her for embracing desi culture.

The comments section is filled with admiration for her ability to speak Punjabi so fluently, with some saying she speaks better than Punjabis themselves.

One user said, “Masha Allah! She speaks like it’s her own mother tongue… it’s a much tougher language than Urdu hats off…I just learned too and it’s difficult.” Another commented, “She speaks better Punjabi than many Punjabis I know.”

Another user wrote, “Hahaha this is so cute. Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked.”

A few praised her accent, which had a Korean touch, as a user commented, “Oh my god! The accent.”

One user suggested that the woman should have her own online presence, “She needs her own IG.”

