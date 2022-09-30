Watch: Little boy’s cute exchange with mother goes viral, his point to steer clear of studies will leave you in splits

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 30

Social media has no dearth of viral videos showcasing some genuine emotions of people. From children’s sweet protest against parents over studies to old couples giving some real doting goals, social media handles are repository of endless stuff. In the streak, a video of a little boy is doing the rounds on Twitter where he can be seen out-and-out agitated as his mother tries to make him learn Hindi alphabets.

The viral video shows the teary-eyed boy throwing tantrums to evade studies. When the boy’s mother asks why he wants to do away with studies, he replies “Zindagi bhar padhai karte karte buddha ho jaunga (I’ll grow old while studying for the whole life).

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.1 lakh likes. While many couldn’t stop laughing at the little one’s tantrums, others totally relate to his complaint.

Baat to sahi h 🥺shaadi ke baad bhi pdh hi rahe h. But abhi bhi job less h — Neha (@Neha84756378) September 28, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣बड़ी समस्या है भाई — Meera Singh Rajput (@MeeraSinghRaj15) September 28, 2022

सच्चाई तो यही है😭 — VIKRANT TIWARI (@VIKRANT45963258) September 28, 2022