Watch: Little girls give sneak peek into 2022 trending songs in nutshell, netizens love their adorable act

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 31

Year 2023 is at its onset and there is always a legacy that is carried forward from the ending years. Every year is unique in its own way for its peculiar trends. However, Covid pandemic engulfed last few years but trends across social media kept sailing even in the scares of pandemic. Reminiscence of 2022 came to us in a nutshell after 2 little girls made a beautiful video while singing and grooving to songs which became instant cult on social media in the outgoing year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ningmar Yonjan Tmg (@ningmaryonj)

Netizens relentlessly made reels over the songs sung and performed by the duo in viral video.

The girls perform a skit where older one come with a glass, as a microphone, and places it in front of the younger one’s mouth to speak. She asks her “Kya chal raha h apke India mai? (What is trending in your India)?”

The younger complies by singing and grooving to the prevalent adorable rendition of the Lata Mangeshkar song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’.

After she finishes her adorable performance, the older girl once again asks, “Aur kya chal raha h? (What else is trending?)”

The duo then bursts into dance over another trending social media sensation Patli Kamariya Mori.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2 million views. Netizens are showering their love and praises.

#social media