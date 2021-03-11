Watch: Loud Punjabi wedding in California brings cops to venue; see what happens next

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

Punjabi wedding celebrations are full of enthusiasm and joy. Moreover, when it comes to dance, things are taken up a notch. A recent wedding event is testimony to how Punjabis’ celebrate their weddings and even compel others to join. A video clip is doing the rounds on internet where US police officers, who came to take notice of loud noise in a Punjabi wedding celebration, ended up grooving with wedding guests to a Punjabi song.

Upon receiving complaint of loud music, some police officers in California reached the celebration venue. The family got little nervous upon seeing the cops. Much to everyone’s surprise, the officers joined the guests and started dancing.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account named ‘kandaproductions’. “When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight),” the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanda Productions (@kandaproductions)

"We just turned around and everyone's like, 'the cops are here,'. We were kind of nervous because we thought they were going to shut the whole party down and it was pretty early," groom’s family member, Manpreet Toor, told ABC10.

"We spoke to them, they were super cool, super chill. We asked them to dance and then I taught him two moves, 'turn the doorknob', 'turn the lightbulb', 'crush the cigarette' and he got up there and he just did his own thing. He was awesome,” Manpreet added.

Later, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet, thanking the attendees for their kindness and hospitality. The officials also hailed homeowners for complying with the request of turning the music down.