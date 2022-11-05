Watch: Lucknow cop makes youths clean road which they litter while celebrating birthday

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 5

Hooliganism during birthday celebration in public places has become an established practice for quite some time now. There is no dearth of videos on social media where we see youths littering in public places and often sabotaging properties meant for collective use.

In a major crackdown on such activities, a video has surfaced from Lucknow where a police inspector made a group of youth clean the road after they smeared the birthday cake there.

The clip has been shared on Twitter by an account, NewsNowNation. The video shows a group of boys cleaning a road in Lucknow, upon being instructed to do so by a police officer. The cop in the background could be seen instructing the guys to properly clean the junk they created by celebrating birthday. He later could be seen saying it’s not your home to do such things.

