Watch: Lucknow cop makes youths clean road which they litter while celebrating birthday

Chandigarh, November 5
Hooliganism during birthday celebration in public places has become an established practice for quite some time now. There is no dearth of videos on social media where we see youths littering in public places and often sabotaging properties meant for collective use.
In a major crackdown on such activities, a video has surfaced from Lucknow where a police inspector made a group of youth clean the road after they smeared the birthday cake there.
Celebrated the birthday by cutting the cake in the middle of the road, by spreading the cake at crossroads, the inspector got it cleaned.#ViralVideos #Lucknow #cake #cleaned #Ranjithame #InltToWinlt pic.twitter.com/LziDijzW0a— NewsNowNation (@NewsNowNation) November 5, 2022
The clip has been shared on Twitter by an account, NewsNowNation. The video shows a group of boys cleaning a road in Lucknow, upon being instructed to do so by a police officer. The cop in the background could be seen instructing the guys to properly clean the junk they created by celebrating birthday. He later could be seen saying it’s not your home to do such things.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...