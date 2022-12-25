Viral video: Wanna outsource bathing task in harsh winters for just for Rs 10, well this offer is for you

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 25

If you are scared of taking shower in harsh winters, you could now outsource the task to a guy, who has come up with a savvy scheme.

A video is doing the rounds on social media in this regard, where the man is offering people to pay him Rs 10 to take bath on their behalf.

The video has been posted on Twitter by an IAS officer, Awanish Sharan. He called it the best start-up idea of this season.

The man could be seen sitting on a fence at the bank of a water body while making announcement of his offer. He says he would take a dip but the divine reward will bestow upon the person who asks him to do so on their behalf. The only thing he would claim is Rs 10 for carrying out the exercise.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1.8 lakh views. Netizens are pouring in their funny reactions in the comment section of the post.

Kaun hai ye log, kaha se ate hai🤣🤣😂😂 — शशिकांत पाल (@Shashik18404247) December 24, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Yaduvanshi Rohit Kumar Yadav (@Yaduvanshi_rkYa) December 24, 2022

इस बंदे ने तो अच्छा बिजनेस शुरू कर दिया इस ठंडे के मौसम में। — RAVI KUMAR SHARMA (@RKSharma00001) December 24, 2022