Watch: Man on board Florida-bound flight fumes at attendant over crying baby, deplaned

Chandigarh, April 22

The bizarre saga of ruckus on board flights seems to be everlasting. From peeing incidents to inebriated passenger trying to open emergency exit, uncanny air travel incidents have been rampant over last few months. In a fresh, a man lost his cool over a baby crying on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida.

A video of the incident has been shared on Twitter by an account, Del 2000. The video shows the man, agitated over baby crying on board, howling at a cabin crew member while asking her to calm the baby down.

Orlando, Florida: Man have a meltdown over a baby crying on a Southwest flight to Ft. Lauderdale. Everyone had to deplane due to his outburst at Orlando Airport. Video from Mark Grabowski. #plane #SouthwestAirlines #babycrying #orlando pic.twitter.com/2qLrPWQGfe — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) April 20, 2023

"Can you calm the child down, please? I had headphones on. I was sleeping," the frustrated man could be heard saying to the attendant.

"Why is the baby yelling? I'm not screaming. Want me to scream? I'll scream. Please stop the baby. We are in a tin can with a baby in an echo chamber. Can you lower that voice?" the man at odds screams.

"I paid for a ticket to have a comfortable flight. That child has been crying for 40 minutes!" he added, while the cabin crew requested him to calm down.

The passenger next to the agitated man could be seen calming him down while reminding him that he was a mature guy who was arguing with an infant.

The restless man however refused to concur and the crew were compelled to alert the authorities. The video ends with the man being carried out of the Orlando Airport by security and law enforcement personnel while he accuses the parents of failing to keep the baby quiet.