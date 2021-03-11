Watch: Man makes dosa on Activa's seat; netizens say perfect 'jugaad' to save gas

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

With summer season too hot to bear and gas prices biting the pockets of the common man, someone came up with an unusual way of making the most of the situation.

In a video going viral, a man can be seen cooking a dosa on the seat of an Activa.

He pours the batter onto the seat cover which must be hot due to the scorching heat and boom! his dosa is ready to be served. Wonder if there’s 'sambhar' and 'chutney' too!

The video shared by entrepreneur Harsh Goenka has been watched close to 30,000 times. He captioned it: “Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa. #unique”

Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa! 😀🤔#unique pic.twitter.com/hwcw0yJnS7 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 4, 2022

While some appreciated the innovative idea, some even raised concerns over how we need to plant more trees.

Read the reactions below:

