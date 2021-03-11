Watch: Man pays guerdon to ‘Dhol Wala’ in wedding procession by scanning latter's QR code, internet is amused

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 13

India, since demonetisation, has made a remarkable transition in promoting digital payments. From big shopping complexes to street vendors, everyone has embraced this new mode of receiving payments. The most outlandish and perhaps one-off event got witnessed, as a testimony to booming digital payments, in a marriage procession where one of the dancing baaratis paid largesse to a drummer through scanning UPI QR code fixed over latter’s drum.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Suman Rastogi. “#Paytm karo #Bihar Shaadi me bhi How to use the technology, only Indians knew very well,” the caption of the post reads.

The man, amid people dancing in procession, can be see swirling phone over the head of groom and later paying Rs 50 as ‘Shagun’ to person beating dhol through Paytm.

Since being shared by the user, the video has garnered over 2.5 lakh views. Netizens are in splits over the most-uncanny incident. Many hailed digital India initiative.

