Watch: Man recreates Pakistani girl’s viral dance video on ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja’; his 'killer moves' leave Internet in splits

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 22

Days after the video of a Pakistani girl dancing to the tunes of Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja’ went viral, a man came up with his own parody version of it and now he too, has gone viral.

Arsalaan Khan shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, Khan can be seen acing the dance steps of the girl perfectly and enjoying himself as he grooves to the beats.

"Whenever I refresh my Instagram scroll feed, yahi dikhta hai. Socha bana he lu," read the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @the_arsalaan_khan

His take on the girl’s viral dance reel was an instant hit among netizens as it amassed over a million views after being shared online.

Users loved Arsalaan’s confidence and the fact that he visibly enjoyed himself. A user wrote, “Ek number,” while another commented, “Jaw dropping performance.”

Here’s the video of the Pakistani girl Ayesha that went viral initially: