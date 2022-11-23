Watch: Man rides bike with 7 people, 2 dogs, 2 chickens, netizens ask what if he owned cattle too

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 23

Social media is repository of videos which are peculiar and sometimes far-fetched. Two wheeler is meant to accommodate just two people, but what if you see someone making it outdistance a four wheeler in terms of its occupancy. Well a now-viral video has surfaced as classic illustration of how Indians believe in technique of jugaad, where a man could be seen riding his two wheeler with eleven occupants, including 2 dogs and 2 chickens.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Zindgi Gulzaar Hai.

The man could be seen flawlessly riding the bike on the highway. Not only humans are enjoying the ‘fatal’ ride, but four animals are also the occupants.

The video though appears to be old, but it’s getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. The actual timing of the clip couldn’t be ascertained.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.5 lakh views. The action is facing netizens’ ire over being reckless about his children’s safety. Many advocated that the man should be penalised for his sheer negligence. Few, however, started a meme fest.

