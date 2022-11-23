Watch: Man rides bike with 7 people, 2 dogs, 2 chickens, netizens ask what if he owned cattle too

Chandigarh, November 23
Social media is repository of videos which are peculiar and sometimes far-fetched. Two wheeler is meant to accommodate just two people, but what if you see someone making it outdistance a four wheeler in terms of its occupancy. Well a now-viral video has surfaced as classic illustration of how Indians believe in technique of jugaad, where a man could be seen riding his two wheeler with eleven occupants, including 2 dogs and 2 chickens.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Zindgi Gulzaar Hai.
ये अगर पकड़ा गया, इसको चालान भरने के लिए लोन लेना पड़ेगा। 😅 pic.twitter.com/pkbnD216md— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 18, 2022
The man could be seen flawlessly riding the bike on the highway. Not only humans are enjoying the ‘fatal’ ride, but four animals are also the occupants.
The video though appears to be old, but it’s getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. The actual timing of the clip couldn’t be ascertained.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.5 lakh views. The action is facing netizens’ ire over being reckless about his children’s safety. Many advocated that the man should be penalised for his sheer negligence. Few, however, started a meme fest.
2nd from last, girl is sleeping and so the boy on mother shoulder— خفیہ (@Khufiia) November 18, 2022
Omg— 𝓝𝓮𝓮𝓵𝓪𝓶 (@Neelam44370360) November 18, 2022
This video is a stark reminder to those who were celebrating yesterday on Private rocket launch that there is lot of basics to be done before such endeavours— ashish lal (@ashishklal) November 19, 2022
laparbahi ka bhi ak map hotahai, a lok to abhi par kardiya. sach may chalan katna chahiye.— AVIJIT ROY (@AVIJITROY91) November 19, 2022
November 19, 2022
लोगों में अभी तक भारत में जागरूकता नहीं आई है इसी का नतीजा है— Mahesh Nath Yogi (@MaheshNathYog11) November 19, 2022
Dangerous driving— Gurinder Dhillon IPS (@gurinipspb) November 19, 2022
😃😃😃 अगर इसके पास गाय, बकरी या भैंस होती तब यह क्या करता- सोच के ही पसीना आता है— Ghatotkach (@ARUNKUM40347799) November 19, 2022
Yahi To jugad h😂😂— अधीपति :彡 (@Sachin209601) November 19, 2022
It was very strange, they didn't even feel the danger— Yazhini (@Yazhini_11) November 19, 2022
November 18, 2022
