Watch: Man seeks girlfriend while travelling in Delhi Metro with unique poster on his body, draws public attention

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

Content creators are nowadays adopting peculiar ways to grab public attention. Social media is flooded with videos where these content generators were seen roaming around public places adopting uncanny style to seek attention. The new addition in the streak is a viral video where a youth was seen roaming in Delhi Metro with a placard placed on his jacket bearing a message— “Donate Me A GIRLFRIEND”.

The boy, who performed the untypical exercise, has himself shared the comprehensive video of his act on Instagram.

The video begins with youth placing the message on his jacket upon entering the metro station. While the boy ascends down on escalators to board the train, onlookers could be seen laughing while taking note of the message placard bears. Later the youth enters the train coach while still captivating the bystanders.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 86,000 likes. Netizens seem to be divide over the youth’s act. Many called it ‘epic’ while few said it was ‘shameful’.