Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

India has no dearth of talent. From music virtuosos to dancers we are blessed with people who are quite accomplished in their respective field. In the streak, a video has been making the rounds across social media platforms where a man could be seen playing as many as 14 musical instruments at one time.

The talent has been spotted by travel blogger Shenaz Treasury, who shared an Instagram video of him playing the instruments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

Gladson Peterhas a drum set mounted on his back, which is connected with his legs. As the legs move the sticks strike drum. He holds a guitar in his hands and what seems to be a slide whistle and harmonicafixed at a stand fixed across his neck. He also has crash cymbals tied to his back.

Shenaz while revealing about Peter says he had only 40 per cent lungs capacity. He lost almost 60 per cent of his lungs due to Tuberculosis.

Peter wants his name to be listed in Guinness World Records for this unique talent as he claims he is the only person who could do it in India.

Since being shared, the Instagram post has amassed over 3.8 lakh views. Netizens are out-and-out impressed by the talent of Peter. Internet is all hearts.

#Instagram #Social Media