Watch: Man’s parade-style dance video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

A bizarre dance video, resembling a parade style, is getting viral on social media. The video has been shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

The man in video can be seen grooving to the beat of drum in march-past style, footslogging and saluting in different directions. He even performs jumping jacks and rotates his arms.

“Soon after finishing his training, the soldier reached his friend’s marriage ceremony,” Kabra tweeted in Hindi.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4 lakh views. Netizens have started a meme fest in comment section.

😊 Hard training aur chhuti mushkil se — Prem Khilery 🇮🇳 (@premkhilery21) April 21, 2022

इसीलिए सीओ साहब छुट्टी के लिए मना करते हैं 😜 — Vikram Harsana (@iVikramHarsana) April 21, 2022