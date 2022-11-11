Watch: Man’s peculiar baraat dance sums up entire process of making a drink, netizens impressed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 11

Social media is repository of viral videos which are full of entertainment. In the streak, a video from a baarat is making the rounds where a man could be seen flaunting some quirky dance moves in the wedding procession.

Shared on Instagram by a user named Ansh Parasher the video shows man virtually showing the steps of making a drink via peculiar dance form. Right from opening the bottle to splattering few drops before consuming, the main nails the exercise in utmost waggish way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parashar Ansh (@ansh.parashar_13)

The dhol players behind puts cherry on a cake by joining in with gusto.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3 million views. Netizens, especially booze lovers, are out-and-out impressed for explaining the whole process of drinking in a quirky dance form.