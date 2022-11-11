Watch: Man’s peculiar baraat dance sums up entire process of making a drink, netizens impressed

Chandigarh, November 11
Social media is repository of viral videos which are full of entertainment. In the streak, a video from a baarat is making the rounds where a man could be seen flaunting some quirky dance moves in the wedding procession.
Shared on Instagram by a user named Ansh Parasher the video shows man virtually showing the steps of making a drink via peculiar dance form. Right from opening the bottle to splattering few drops before consuming, the main nails the exercise in utmost waggish way.
The dhol players behind puts cherry on a cake by joining in with gusto.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3 million views. Netizens, especially booze lovers, are out-and-out impressed for explaining the whole process of drinking in a quirky dance form.
