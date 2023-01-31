Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 31

Multinational fast food chain McDonald opened its first entirely automated store in Texas, which doesn’t have even a single human in flesh to run it. Everything, right from accepting orders to delivering the stuff is being done by robots.

A comprehensive video in this regard has been shared on Twitter where entire exercise has been shown. “A first-of-its-kind McDonald’s has opened in White Settlement, TX, a suburb of Ft. Worth. The location is almost entirely automated, with machines handling every aspect of the consumer experience — including the drive-thru window,” the caption reads.

The order is placed using a touchscreen settled in the store while robots could be seen deliver orders.

However, netizens seem to be irked over the introduction of new concept as they believe it would take away many jobs.

If no one can work, who can buy this frightening ’food’? — Sonny Shores (@SonnyShorz) January 29, 2023

Anything to get out of paying workers a living wage, eh McDonald's? — Ashley 🇺🇸🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@AshleyMariePic3) January 29, 2023

Replacing low income jobs with machines might be the most concerning thing for Americans and the world. Take away these jobs and the social economic gap widens — TonyBroMo (@TonyBroMo860) January 29, 2023

What country are there robots from? They said the illegals were stealing all the jobs. — Name (@januaryof1981) January 29, 2023

I would never go there. — miguelsanta (@miguelsantalugo) January 29, 2023