Watch: Mother-son duo perfectly emulates Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ moves in captivating video, Internet is all hearts

Chandigarh, January 31
Internet had at times witnessed some real bonhomie between mother and son where they teamed up to groove together on trending music videos. A fresh addition to the streak has been making the rounds on social media, where a mother-son duo could be seen adding cherry on the cake to the cult of acclaimed Bollywood number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
The video has been shared on Instagram by a user, Ricky Patel, who himself featured alongside his mother Minku.
The duo perfectly nailed the hook step of the song.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2 million views. People are showering their immense love and praises in comment section.
