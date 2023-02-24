Watch: Mumbai college students recreate iconic ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi’ from ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’, netizens confused if it is original

Chandigarh, February 24
Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s acclaimed flick Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was a treasure for teenagers. The songs of the movie added cheery on the cake making it a musical hit too. Drowning movie lovers into reminisce, students of Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College have recreated musical video of the song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from the movie.
The video is so flawless that it’s difficult to figure out between original and the recreated one.
The song has been shared on Instagram by the Extra Curricular Committee of St Xavier's College.
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1.6 lakh views. Netizens are all hearts in comment section.
