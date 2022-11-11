Watch: Mystery girl supporting men in green goes viral during World Cup semi-final clash between Pak and New Zealand

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 11

Recent T20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and New Zealand had something beyond the game which stole significant limelight.

After Pakistan crushed rival New Zealand to seal a spot in final, photos of a mystery girl hailing former’s victory have taken social media by storm. This Pakistan fan commanded a lot of attention on social media and there were many posts made about her. However, her identity has not yet been revealed.

The girl was seen giving out flying kisses from her seat in audience gallery. The girl was deemed as Pakistan’s crush soon after her photos got circulated over social media platforms.

Divided by country United by beautiful girl but never with Pakistan GIRL😜😅😌#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/S3b0CvFrkR — Bang Bang 💫😎 (@RoonaVikranth) November 9, 2022

Isko bolna india pakistan k final me bhi aana😄😄 — Gaurav saini (@Gauravs45021776) November 10, 2022

#Cricket #new zealand #Pakistan