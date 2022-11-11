Watch: Mystery girl supporting men in green goes viral during World Cup semi-final clash between Pak and New Zealand

Chandigarh, November 11
Recent T20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and New Zealand had something beyond the game which stole significant limelight.
After Pakistan crushed rival New Zealand to seal a spot in final, photos of a mystery girl hailing former’s victory have taken social media by storm. This Pakistan fan commanded a lot of attention on social media and there were many posts made about her. However, her identity has not yet been revealed.
The girl was seen giving out flying kisses from her seat in audience gallery. The girl was deemed as Pakistan’s crush soon after her photos got circulated over social media platforms.
#PakvsNz— Anas Choudhary (@choudharyyshab) November 9, 2022
Congratulations pakistan on reaching final hoping for India vs Pakistan 😜 #PakvsNz #NZvPAK #INDvsPAK #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/J1IIqAsfiZ
Divided by country United by beautiful girl but never with Pakistan GIRL😜😅😌#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/S3b0CvFrkR— Bang Bang 💫😎 (@RoonaVikranth) November 9, 2022
Isko bolna india pakistan k final me bhi aana😄😄— Gaurav saini (@Gauravs45021776) November 10, 2022
Who cares about Pakistan vs New Zealand 😜 #PAKvsNZ #NZvPAK #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/jpeQsFs3FG— Ak (@IAM_DALE05) November 9, 2022
Camerman never fail to disappoint 😜 #PakvsNz #INDvsENG #INDvsPAK #NZvPAK #BabarAzam𓃵 #kanewilliamson #ViratKohli𓃵 #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/4QVk6nFjRn— Ak (@IAM_DALE05) November 9, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Disagree’ with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers’ release
Party calls SC decision ‘unacceptable, completely erroneous’...
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday
More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the f...
India, US to work towards new global climate financing target
With costs escalating, developing nations say commitment of ...
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...