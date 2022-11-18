Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 18

A recently born baby goat resembling a human is getting fervidly viral on social media. This bizarre birth incident took place is Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, which has left the locals stunned.

The goat gave birth to this anatomically outlandish kid on November 11.

The new-born goat bears looks of a deformed human face. Moreover, the eyes of goat are enclosed in black rings which looks like it is wearing glasses.

Villagers, soon after hearing the news of this unconvential birth flocked to the residence of the local cattleman Nabab Khan.

As per a veterinarian, the goat was born with a rare condition called “head dyspepsia”, which usually occurs in cattle.