Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh, November 18
A recently born baby goat resembling a human is getting fervidly viral on social media. This bizarre birth incident took place is Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, which has left the locals stunned.
The goat gave birth to this anatomically outlandish kid on November 11.
The new-born goat bears looks of a deformed human face. Moreover, the eyes of goat are enclosed in black rings which looks like it is wearing glasses.
🐐 #नवाब_खान_की_बकरी ने एक बच्चे (Goat born with human like face) को जन्म दिया है जिसका चेहरा इंसानों जैसा है.#मध्यप्रदेश के विदिशा में सिरोंज तहसील के सेमल खेड़ी गांव ने इन दिनों वहां के नागरिकों को हैरान कर दिया है.— 7️⃣8️⃣7️⃣0️⃣ (@7870_india) November 16, 2022
👁️बकरी की आंखें अजीबोगरीब हैं👁️#अजब_अनोखा pic.twitter.com/5j4aaoDdur
Villagers, soon after hearing the news of this unconvential birth flocked to the residence of the local cattleman Nabab Khan.
As per a veterinarian, the goat was born with a rare condition called “head dyspepsia”, which usually occurs in cattle.
