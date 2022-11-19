Watch: Old video of prisoner singing 'Mujhe Peene Ka Shauk Nahi’ in UP jail goes viral, netizens impressed

Chandigarh, November 19
A video of a prisoner at Uttar Pradesh jail is making the rounds on social media where he can be seen singing the song 'Mujhe Peene Ka Shauk Nahi Peeta Ho Gum Bhulane Ko' while standing behind the bars.
The video is said to be old but has again resurfaced. It was originally shared by a UP cop on his Twitter.
View this post on Instagram
As the man emphatically recites the acclaimed song, a female cop could be seen laughing inside the adjacent room.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 45,000 likes. Netizens are in splits over this unique scenario in jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Most-wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital
He was alleged mastermind in RPG attack on Punjab Police Int...
Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless centres of culture, civilisation: PM Modi
At Kashi Tamil Sangamam, PM stresses on preserving legacy of...
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia
Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...