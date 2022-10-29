Watch: Pak Mr Bean spreads message of love and peace in video as World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe creates stir

Chandigarh, October 29
Pakistan’s Mr Bean remained trending across social media platforms in the backdrop of crucial T20I World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe. Pak comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean, attained instant cult to an extent that even PMs of both Pakistan and Zimbabwe got embattled on Twitter.
Now a video of Asif Muhammad has surfaced on Twitter where he can be seen spreading message of love and peace. Addressing himself as Mr Pak Bean, Asif says he loves both Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
As Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run in a thrilling contest on Thursday, Twitter was having a field day over something that has nothing to do with the game but an old affair which Zimbabwe believe they have avenged upon by making Pakistan bite the dust in the T20I World Cup encounter.
Well giving a lucid account of the affair, Zimbabweans were infuriated over Pakistan for sending fake Mr Bean to their country. Pak comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. He attended comedy shows, did road shows and was part of the Harare Agricultural Show. Couple of days ago a Zimbabwean, Ngugi Chasura accused Pakistan of sending fake Mr Bean to their country. He further challenged Pakis to settle the matter in the cricket match.
As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK— Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022
The Zimbabwe President too took a jibe at the losing team as he tweeted, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean...#PakvsZim."
What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022
Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼
However, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had the back of Men in Green and responded to Emmerson’s tweet saying “Pakistanis have a habit of bouncing back”.
We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022
Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea’s Seoul
People crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing fo...
Delhi Declaration: Top UN Security Council body calls for ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorism
Committee stresses need to effectively counter terror groups...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears ‘severe’ category
Commission for Air Quality Management says states might impo...
Ahead of Assembly polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation
Committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and w...