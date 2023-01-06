Watch: Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif’s ‘raw wisdom’ on population growth leaves netizens scratching their head

Chandigarh, January 6
A video of bizarre narration of Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asifon population control has left netizens muddled where he seems to be explaining how timings of markets influence birth rate in many countries.
The video of Asif addressing press has been shared on Twitter by a journalist, Naila Inayat, where his ‘raw-wisdom’ over population growth has left netizens scratching their head.
New research, babies can’t be made after 8pm. “There’s no population increase in countries where markets close at 8pm,” defence minister. pic.twitter.com/G5IUAuOYD6— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 4, 2023
As per Asif, there is less population growth in areas where markets close at 8 pm. However, he didn’t make clear what he really wanted to say but left everyone completely bewildered.
Since being shared on Twitter, the video has accumulated over 1.2 lakh views. Netizens are in splits over strange hypothesis of Pak minister on population growth.
Excellent idea 💡 to stop population explosion, China and india must learn from Pakistan 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Professor Abdul kitabi ( PhD) (@Abdurkitabi) January 5, 2023
😂😂😂😂— mishu_yrr (@mishupreet_kaur) January 4, 2023
This is a brilliant finding by the Pak government's research. It is a genius contribution to humanity. They should be given the highest award of the scientific research field in the world.— Xplorer (@ManishS25440423) January 4, 2023
Paxtan research number 1 pic.twitter.com/psoHH4DJPo— Neel (@Neel85955063) January 5, 2023
