Watch: Pakistan teacher marries student 32-year younger to him after initially rejecting her proposal

The duo recently interacted with YouTuber and Pakistani comedian Syed Basit Ali

Zoya Noor, an undergraduate student, said she fell in love with her teacher Sajid Ali because of latter’s standout personality. Video grab- YouTube/Syed Basit Ali



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 1

An outlandish wedlock story from Pakistan is doing the rounds on social media where 52-year-old teacher tied knot with his 20-year-old student.

The duo recently interacted with YouTuber and Pakistani comedian Syed Basit Ali. Zoya Noor, an undergraduate student, said she fell in love with her teacher Sajid Ali because of latter’s standout personality.

Mulling marriage, Zoya told she proposed Sajid but her offer was turned down as latter flagged out huge age gap of 32 years.

Sajid told interviewer he had no reservation about marrying his student and asked for a week time to contemplate.

Zoya told her family and relatives were disgruntled over her choice but she was determined to marry Sajid as she loves him.

Sajidsaid he is fan of the food Zoya cooks and the tea she makes.

When it comes to making the ends meet, Zoya earns 1.5 lakh as she works for the Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA wholesale). They both learned about Amazon as well for two months and decided to get into the business after a discussion. After about six months of studying and training, both of them started earning the money.

People in comment section are showering their love for the newly married couple. The duo is getting massive support despite being an unusual match.

#Pakistan

