Watch Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's son Azlan as he walks her at her wedding

Chandigarh, October 4
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan-- who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Indian film ‘Raees'--got married to her long time businessman boyfriend Salim Karim.
This is Mahira’s second marriage.
It was in 2007, when she got married to her first husband Ali Askari.
However, the two parted ways in 2015. They share a 13-year-old son, Azlan.
Mahira Khan shared a video from her wedding and she captioned it, "My Shehzada, Salim."
View this post on Instagram
The video also has glimpse of her son Azan as he walked her down the aisle.
She also shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram. Mahira is seen smiling while she stands with son Azlan by her side.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, a video shared by Mahira's manager Maliha Rehman, shows the actress in a stunning ivory pastel lehenga. She is seen in a veil with a long train.
The actress is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic-drama 'Humsafar'.She made her big screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance 'BoL'. She has also acted in successful Pakistani films 'Bin Roye', 'Ho Mann Jahaan' and 'Superstar'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flash flood in Sikkim; 23 Army personnel missing
Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...
AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case
Some other premises of linked people also being covered, say...
Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US
The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...
8 of family killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in UP
A child was reported to have survived in the accident but hi...
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody
Police on Tuesday questioned several journalists in connecti...