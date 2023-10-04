Watch Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's son Azlan as he walks her at her wedding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 4

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan-- who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Indian film ‘Raees'--got married to her long time businessman boyfriend Salim Karim.

This is Mahira’s second marriage.

It was in 2007, when she got married to her first husband Ali Askari.

However, the two parted ways in 2015. They share a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

Mahira Khan shared a video from her wedding and she captioned it, "My Shehzada, Salim."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The video also has glimpse of her son Azan as he walked her down the aisle.

She also shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram. Mahira is seen smiling while she stands with son Azlan by her side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Earlier, a video shared by Mahira's manager Maliha Rehman, shows the actress in a stunning ivory pastel lehenga. She is seen in a veil with a long train.

The actress is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic-drama 'Humsafar'.She made her big screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance 'BoL'. She has also acted in successful Pakistani films 'Bin Roye', 'Ho Mann Jahaan' and 'Superstar'.

#Pakistan #Shah Rukh Khan