Watch: Passengers perform ‘garbha’ as train reaches 20 minutes early at Ratlam station

Chandigarh, May 26

A video from Ratlam railway station is doing the rounds on social media, where passengers can be seen performing garbha on the platform. In a rare event, the train originating from Bandra reportedly reached Ratlam station before its scheduled time. To compensate the time gap, the train had a long halt. Thus to rejuvenate and avoid boredom, the passengers decided to groove in gharba style instead of waiting in the train.

Besides people, railway minister Ashwani Vaishnav has also shared the clip on his Twitter.

The superfast train, bound to Haridwar, reached Ratlam station on Wednesday night. As the train reached almost 20 minutes early and Ratlam being a spontaneous stoppage of 10 minutes, the 30 minutes time prompted passengers to get out of the train and relish. In the course they decided to perform garbha. The video circulation online shows passengers grooving to songs like ‘udi udi jaaye’. Bystanders can also be seen enjoying the unprecedented performance at the platform.

