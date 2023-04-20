Watch: People groove mid air to Sapna Chaudhary’s ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, Internet all hearts

Chandigarh, April 20
Visuals of ruckus on board in flights have been common over last few months. From travelers peeing on their co-passengers to inebriated man trying to open emergency exit mid-air, the infamous saga of air travel grabbed lots of eyeballs of late. However, contrary to the unpleasant incidents mentioned above, a video of some cheerful onboard time has been making the rounds on social media platforms.
In the video shared on Instagram, the on board passengers could be seen grooving to Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’. The song originally features Sapna Chaudhary in it. The clip has been shared by an emcee named Jay Karmani, also known as Anchor JK.
Since being shared, the post has garnered over 35,000 views. Netizens are all hearts in comment section.
