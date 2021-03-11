Watch: Punjab teachers scramble for plates at meet organised by CM Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana; netizens in splits

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Cravings for food could let a person do anything, especially when you needn’t pay for it. Recent lunch party, organised for teachers by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana, is testimony of how people become restless when they see food.

The education department of Punjab reportedly organised a meeting of over 2,600 government school teachers and principals, at the behest of CM Bhagwant Mann, at a plush resort in Ludhiana. When the meeting got over, the venue witnessed a huge ruckus, where teachers were seen getting agitated while grabbing plates for food, as per tweet by IANS.

The video of the event has been shared on Twitter by a user Manish Pangotra, besides several others. “Lunch Scenes of Principals & Teachers after meeting with CM @BhagwantMann & Education Minister in Ludhiana, Punjab. These people's are going abroad for training, ultimately these people will spoil the name of BHARAT,” the caption reads.

Social media couldn’t get over the video and netizens have started posting funny stuff in comment section. Many even expressed their disappointment over this behaviour of most civilised professionals of our society.

