Watch Ratan Tata at Taj Hotel in Nano without bodyguards, netizens can’t get over the richest man’s simplicity

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 19

One of the richest man and look at the simplicity. Social media cannot get over Ratan Tata’s simplicity after a video of him visiting Taj Hotel in a Nano without any bodyguards goes viral.

In the viral video shared on Instagram, Ratan Tata is arriving at the Taj Hotel in Nano and the elegance and humbleness of the industrialist has impressed the social media users.

People have expressed their respect for Ratan Tata. For instance, a user said, “So simple and humble.”

Tata Motors officially launched the Nano on January 10, 2008. Due to issues such as dwindling sales, the company pulled the plug on Nano a decade later, in 2018.