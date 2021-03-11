Watch Ratan Tata at Taj Hotel in Nano without bodyguards, netizens can’t get over the richest man’s simplicity

Chandigarh, May 19
One of the richest man and look at the simplicity. Social media cannot get over Ratan Tata’s simplicity after a video of him visiting Taj Hotel in a Nano without any bodyguards goes viral.
In the viral video shared on Instagram, Ratan Tata is arriving at the Taj Hotel in Nano and the elegance and humbleness of the industrialist has impressed the social media users.
View this post on Instagram
People have expressed their respect for Ratan Tata. For instance, a user said, “So simple and humble.”
Tata Motors officially launched the Nano on January 10, 2008. Due to issues such as dwindling sales, the company pulled the plug on Nano a decade later, in 2018.
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah
Sources say Jakhar may be nominated for Rajya Sabha and woul...
Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case
Special Judge Praveen Singh directs the NIA authorities to a...
Common university entrance test for PG admissions from 2022 academic session: UGC chairman
The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that ...