Watch: Roadside vendor in Goa sells tea made by adding Old Monk rum, netizens shun ‘bizarre’ combination

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

The video of an outlandish tea from a roadside vendor in Goa is making the rounds on Twitter. The weird concoction of tea and Old Monk rum is being sold at Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa.

The video of the making of this tea has been shared on Twitter by a user, Dr V. The clip shows roadside vendor heating up kulhad (clay pot). He then sets kulhad on fire and puts Old Monk rum in it. He then pours the tea in it. As the mixture settles down, he puts it in another pot and serves it to people.

Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!! 🙉 pic.twitter.com/1AYI0ikR40 — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) November 3, 2022

The video has surpassed over 20,000 views. Netizens are out-and-out unimpressed and calling the attempt an absolute disaster.

North Goa. Please don't associate this nonsense with the whole of Goa. — ? 0 ? ? (@Subhash_ati9) November 3, 2022

Street food ko excessive use of mayo aur amul cheese/butter pehle hi barbad kar chuka hai...chai ko to chorr dete.! — Aayush Anurag (@anurag12f) November 3, 2022

Two perfect drinks ruined at the same time. — A Sidhu (@asidhu_) November 3, 2022

So bizarre ! — Baharuddin Laskar (@blaskarin) November 3, 2022

Kya bakwas hai. — Trident (@terrraform) November 4, 2022

Life m bas yeh hi dekhna baaki rh gya tha. — Irshad Razvi | نوری (@IrshadFc) November 4, 2022

