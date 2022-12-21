Watch: Row erupts mid-air as IndiGo airhostess engages in heated argument with passenger, netizens refrain from taking sides

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 21

A video of an IndiGo Airlines airhostess is doing the rounds on social media where she could be seen engaging in a verbal spat with one of the passengers on board.

The flight was bound to Istanbul from Delhi where a feud broke out between the flight attendant and the passenger, reportedly over serving meal to the latter.

The video clip of the incident has been shared on twitter by a user, Ravisutanjani. The crew member could be seen schooling the passenger for throwing ‘tantrums’ over food. “You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding,” she could be heard saying in the viral video.

Shut up, You can’t talk to me like that



Yes, I’m an Employee and not your servant



More power to this IndiGo Crew



pic.twitter.com/hnA6vlg8JX — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) December 21, 2022

As the heated exchange continues, the duo chides each other for yelling. The man asks why she was yelling to which she replies, “Because you are yelling on us”.

A colleague of the woman later tries to intervene but the streak of heated outburst continues. The crew member categorically conveys that he “cannot talk to the crew like that”. “I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well,” she could be heard saying. “I am an employee, I am not your servant,” the flight attendant makes last remark only to turn around and end the argument.

Her colleague escorts her to the back of aircraft.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 5 lakh views. Netizens have resisted from moral policing of the either side as they believe the video does not substantiate the story fully.

At times air travelers create too much pressure on the cabin crew members.

A clipped video will not tell the real truth behind. — Mera Desh Meri Jaan🇮🇳❤️ (@dsanotra75) December 21, 2022

If the same happens with male employees and female customers then everybody will post like"employee rude behaviour with innocent women ".... anyways it is just a clipped video — Saivasa gantasala (@vasatweets) December 21, 2022

Without context, nothing can be assumed, we do not know the other side and its not one sided she is responding well too.. — अविनाश अग्निहोत्री (@avin_agni) December 21, 2022

Everyone coming to conclusion without knowing the full story — Jay Patel (@jaypatel04) December 21, 2022

More than treating this like a case study- it is ethical to record a video like without person knowing about it?



I don't think it is right to normalize recording without permission and amplifying this over internet.



One can judge only after knowing both sides of the story. — Sketches and Learnings (@anujmagazine) December 21, 2022

I don't know the story but I don't know why I've a feeling that the crew is correct — Madhurjya Goswami (@madhurjyaOO7) December 21, 2022

Listen to both sides before judging. I know how these crew treats people. — Maruth (@lastcrusaider) December 21, 2022

