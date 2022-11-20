Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 20

With women making a mark for themselves in every field, a video of a woman hitting the gym in a sari has created quite an abuzz on social media.

In the now-viral video, the 56-year-old woman can be seen showing her exemplary muscle prowess in the gym along with her daughter-in-law.

Shared on Instagram by Humans of Madras, the video highlights that the woman decided to exercise after being diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain. Ditching the standard gym athleisure, she also broke stereotypes as she aced lifting weights and performing squats while wearing a sari.

The clip shows the spirited woman lifting weights and using various other gym equipment in traditional Indian attire. She is seen engaged in multiple workout sessions along with her daughter-in-law. By the end of the video, she can be seen getting honoured by the trainers at the gym.

Watch the video here:

“I’m 56 now and still continue to work out. Even your attire shouldn’t stop you from doing what you wish to do! My daughter-in-law and I work out regularly. I was 52 when I first hit the gym. It all started when I was diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain,” the supers on the video quote the woman as saying.

“My son researched a lot about the treatment and suggested me to start doing exercise. He owns a gym Madras Barbell. I, with my daughter-in-law, do powerlifting, squats, etc. Yes, it cured my pain. We, as a family, keep our bodies fit and healthy,” the supers read.

The woman’s effortlessness while doing powerlifting and pushups in a sari left netizens amazed.

Praising her indomitable spirit, a user wrote, “This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotypes that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover. Best wishes to Aunty.”

Another user commented, “She’s also breaking stereotypes by wearing a saree. It just shows you don’t need fancy gym wear to exercise…” A third user commented, “Goals mahnn this show’s what women can do, when they push their selves real hard to actually upgrade and become a higher version of themselves this is so wholesome more power to Herr.”

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 9.7 lakh views and over 62,000 likes.

The woman really is an inspiration to all.