Watch: Scores of nestlings fall to death, numerous nests destroyed after tree in Kerala gets razed, netizens go berserk

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

A heart breaking video has surfaced from Kerala’s Malappuram which shows a giant tree being chopped down resulting in death of nestlings harbouring there.

The gut-wrenching video has been shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan where a backhoe loader can be seen knocking down a huge tree compelling the inhabitants to make swift escape to save their life. While some birds nesting on the tree escaped, the baby birds who were too small to fly could be seen lying agonized on the road.

Everybody need a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/vV1dpM1xij — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 2, 2022

The authorities reportedly razed the tree to pave way for the expansion national highway. People watching the exercise were seen extremely anguished.

The video has so far enmassed over 8.6 lakh views and people are infuriated to see the extremely disturbing visuals. Many are calling it a cruel exercise to achieve infrastructural development.

Kerala Forest Department, however, registered a case under Wildlife Protection Act over the incident. The officials of the department said the tree was cut down without approval from authorities concerned. The person operating the machine has also been arrested.