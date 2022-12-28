Watch: Seemingly- drunk man stops train while moving on tracks, loco pilot’s reprisal gets netizens’ nod

Chandigarh, December 28
A bizarre act of a seemingly-inebriated man has been shared on social media where he could be seen whimsically stopping a train. However, the act of the tipsy man received a payback from loco pilot for hindering the movement of the train.
A video in this regard has been making the rounds on Twitter.
सोशल मीडिया पर ये वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जहां ये व्यक्ति पटरी पर आकर चलती ट्रेन को रोकता है।— Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 26, 2022
फिर ट्रेन चालक ट्रेन से उतर कर इस व्यक्ति के कान और गाल थप्पड़ से गर्म कर देता है। pic.twitter.com/niKlSVCn2X
The drunk man marches against the moving train waving at the driver to stop it. The driver took timely note and stopped the train owing to the movement of man on the track.
As the train stops, the man moves off the track and walks away. In the course, the agitated loco pilot gets a sense that the man had stopped the train without any emergency in drunken state. He comes down the locomotive swiftly and smacks the miscreant’s head only to find him rolling down the ground.
Since being shared on Twitter by journalist Shubhankar Mishra, the video has amassed over 6.9 lakh views. Netizens consider the retaliation of loco pilot as best treatment to the freakish act.
Good treatment— N∩⋊∩⊥ (@SuvTK7) December 26, 2022
Mast Train Driver..— Gems of Politics (@OrionBelt101) December 26, 2022
Full Marks to him
बहुत सही ड्राइवर साहब को पुरस्कृत करना चाहिए— V , K ,SINGH,sengar (@Vksingh64078832) December 26, 2022
Train driver good job— Manu Tripathi बीजेपी 🚩🚩 (@Manutiwary4BJP) December 26, 2022
Bhai ji end mein maja aa gya ... 😂 😂 😂— Dharmender Jha (@DharmenderJha8) December 26, 2022
पूरा नशा उतर गया होगा एक ही चमाट से। अगली बार ट्रेन में बैठने से भी डरेगा।— MURTHY PILLAI (@murthypillai2) December 26, 2022
