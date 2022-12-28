Watch: Seemingly- drunk man stops train while moving on tracks, loco pilot’s reprisal gets netizens’ nod

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 28

A bizarre act of a seemingly-inebriated man has been shared on social media where he could be seen whimsically stopping a train. However, the act of the tipsy man received a payback from loco pilot for hindering the movement of the train.

A video in this regard has been making the rounds on Twitter.

सोशल मीडिया पर ये वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जहां ये व्यक्ति पटरी पर आकर चलती ट्रेन को रोकता है।



फिर ट्रेन चालक ट्रेन से उतर कर इस व्यक्ति के कान और गाल थप्पड़ से गर्म कर देता है। pic.twitter.com/niKlSVCn2X — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 26, 2022

The drunk man marches against the moving train waving at the driver to stop it. The driver took timely note and stopped the train owing to the movement of man on the track.

As the train stops, the man moves off the track and walks away. In the course, the agitated loco pilot gets a sense that the man had stopped the train without any emergency in drunken state. He comes down the locomotive swiftly and smacks the miscreant’s head only to find him rolling down the ground.

Since being shared on Twitter by journalist Shubhankar Mishra, the video has amassed over 6.9 lakh views. Netizens consider the retaliation of loco pilot as best treatment to the freakish act.

