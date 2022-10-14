Watch shocking video of doctor removing 23 contact lenses from US woman’s eyes who ‘forgot’ to take them off

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

While taking contact lenses off eyes everyday should be an essential part of eye care, a woman forgot to take them off for almost a month and landed up at a doctor’s clinic.

A video of a doctor removing layers of old contact lenses stuck inside the eyes of a woman from US’s California has grabbed eyeballs.

In the now-viral video, Dr Katerina Kurteeva, a California-based eye doctor, shared the horrifying footage of the procedure on her Instagram with a warning to viewers to never sleep in their contact lenses.

The ophthalmologist can be seen using a cotton bud to take out the ‘lost’ contact lenses stacked up inside the woman’s eye.

Watch the shocking video here:

"A rare occasion when someone 'forgot' to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row," the doctor captioned the post.

"Delivering 23 contact lenses out of someone's eye. Real life video from my clinic. Don't sleep in your contact lenses," read the supers on the video.

According to Insider, the woman, in her mid-70s, came to the clinic complaining of something in her eye that she couldn’t get out.

Dr Kurteeva applied an anaesthetic and a yellow stain to reveal any scratches or foreign bodies but still couldn’t find anything out of the ordinary.

But a deeper examination revealed an alarming quantity of lenses stuck together underneath her eyelid.

“Pulling them out, I felt like I could still see more and asked my assistant to get my phone to record the removal,” the doctor told the publication.

The video of the removal has gone viral with over three million views.

The doctor said, "I had to use very fine surgical instrument a jeweler forceps to separate contact lenses. They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month."

She said that in the worst case scenario, the patient could’ve lost her vision.

Netizens had an array of reactions over the incident.

A user wrote, "How did she not know?? 23 lenses!!!"

Another commented, "I would recommend glasses to this lady, no more contacts for her."

A third user added, "I can’t...just pure negligence is all it is. I’m shocked."

Yet another asked, "Did she have dementia or anything? How didn’t she feel it?"