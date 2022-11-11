Watch show-stealer elderly woman perform bhangra on 'Dhol jageero da', 'Tera yaar bolda'

Chandigarh, November 11
Elderly people who choose to defy stereotypes and live life energetically prove that age is just a number and it’s the body that ages, not the heart.
A video of an elderly woman grooving to the tunes of popular Punjabi tracks at a party defines this essence perfectly.
In the video shared on Instagram, Rekha Bajaj can be seen dancing her heart out at a wedding function as ‘Dhol jageero da’ and ‘Tera yaar bolda’ plays in the background.
Dressed in a vibrant red sari, she steals the show with her graceful and energetic bhangra moves.
Watch the heart-warming video here:
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the video, musician and DJ Shail Sharma wrote, “So This is what I Witnessed Today in front of my console when I saw this lady ( Rekha Mam ) Came up with few Iconic Punjabi Songs Request and took over the dance floor with her karizmatic Dance moves and trust We ( Me and my Band Members were completely awestruck to see the way she dance so gracefully and this shows no matter how life treats you but you should always live it to the fullest and enjoy every moment of it. (sic)”
Rekha thanked Shail and wrote, “Thank you so much. It was a great fun with you guys on Adi’s wedding celebrations. Shailarmy you rocked. Enjoyed every moment till last song.”
She held netizens spell-bound with her energy, vigour and zeal of living life to the fullest.
The post has garnered more than a million views and around 117k likes.
