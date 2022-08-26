Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s song fuels cheerful bonhomie at LoC, Pak post plays song while Indian soldiers dance

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 26

It’s been over 3 months since exuberant Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead inside his car by gangsters. Even though time has passed but the mourning and cry for justice still resonate around.

The charisma of Sidhu was prevalent all across the world and the testimony to this got witnessed when singers including Drake, Russ commemorated him in their peculiar ways.

Besides singers, Sidhu’s admiration in Pakistan’s citizenry was one of a kind. In a fresh tribute to him, a video has surfaced from LoC, where slain singer’s song ‘Bambiha Bole’ can be seen playing at Pakistani post.

The video has been shared on Twitter by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal where Indian soldiers can be seen reciting and grooving to Sidhu’s song which is being played at Pakistani post at a distance.

Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide! pic.twitter.com/E3cOwpdRvn — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 25, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3.8 lakh views. Netizens are thoroughly impressed and believe that the singer’s legacy is creating bridges.

Divided by border united by Panjabi 🙏#MaaBoli — urbanguy (@urban_guy__) August 25, 2022

this is so overwhelming and emotional.. people across border too felt the pain of his loss. May he be in peace now. — Harmandeep (@Harmand61245968) August 25, 2022

Thanks sir for sharing. Respect. Love n blessings from Patiala. — Puneet Singh Banga Patiala Helpclub (@puneet_banga) August 25, 2022

Thats the power and beauty of music, creating bridges between people, no matter how different they are! 🙂#SidhuMooseWala ❤️ — Shiva Rana (@shivarana1995) August 25, 2022

Border te nazaare aa, ye desha cha gandi rajniti na hove ta — Iqbal Singh Randhawa (@IqbalSinghRand) August 25, 2022

