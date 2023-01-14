Watch: Sikh bus driver in UK chronicles life through Punjabi music video, becomes sensation on YouTube

Chandigarh, January 14
A Sikh bus driver from England became an overnight cult figure after his song ‘Bus Driver’ went viral on social media platforms.
59-year-old Ranjit Singh Veer himself featured in the video of the song he sang.
The video chronicles life and job of a bus driver in England. Besides Ranjit his fellow bus drivers from several other countries also featured in his video.
Ranjit works at the West Bromwich depot of National Express West Midlands and made video to show his family in India what he has to do to make both the ends meet, acc to BBC. He has been working with the aforementioned firm for last 13 years.
The video has been shared on YouTube and is receiving immense love from viewers. It has garnered over 79,000 views.
