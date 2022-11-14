Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Chandigarh, November 14
A video serving proof to ‘tales of everlasting love’ has created quite an abuzz on social media.
In the video, an elderly Sikh man’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife as a bride after years, gives a glimmer of hope that true love still exists.
The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Devika Sandhu.
The clip opens to show the grandpa standing in the kitchen. He gets a glimpse of his bride of several decades seated on a sofa with her wedding dupatta over her head.
Seeing her, his face beams up with joy as he starts clapping in happiness. It makes the ‘bibi’ feel shy as she passes a soft smile.
He even walks towards her and adorably adjusts her dupatta.
The family surrounding the elderly couple seeks their blessings while recording the moment of their eternal love.
“The way Baba fixes Bibi’s dupatta,” reads the caption.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
The couple’s video has instilled happiness among netizens as it amassed over 2.7 million views since being shared online.
The real-life example of love delighted netizens as a user wrote, “This is gold,” while another commented, “The pure joy on his face and his eyes gleaming with love.” A third user wrote, “I don’t think our generation will ever experience this pure love.”
