Watch: Sikh man flaunts ‘bhangra’ moves while welcoming his friend at London’s Heathrow Airport

Chandigarh, October 22
Staying abroad away from family is sometimes strenuous but the entire melancholy subsides when we get to see either our kin or close friends paying visit to us. The testimony to this got witnessed at London’s Heathrow Airport when a man breaks into Bhangra while welcoming his friend.
The video of this sweet and heartfelt gesture is doing the rounds on social media where a Sikh man after noticing his friend enters the lane of passengers moving towards exit. The duo upon reaching in close proximity starts grooving in bhangra style only to end the salutation pomp in a big hug.
This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport pic.twitter.com/Wr9JbRv3Qg— UB1UB2 Southall (@UB1UB2) October 21, 2022
Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 15,000 likes. Twitterati is out-and-out enamoured by the sweet gesture.
That’s the best thing I’ve seen in ages 🥰— GSB (@GSB70366229) October 21, 2022
Love it 😍— Nikki (@NikkiC_36) October 21, 2022
Woke up to this lovely tweet. Thank you.— Wassup (@Wassups2s) October 21, 2022
That’s the best!❤️— Allison (@allison73516561) October 21, 2022
Will go anywhere in world...Bhangra, Punjabi and Indians ...will create the perfect environment..salute to every indian...jai hind— ashwani kumar (@dilseashu) October 22, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leads UK Prime Minister race: Report
So far, Sunak has received 93 endorsements from Conservative...