Watch: Sikh man flaunts ‘bhangra’ moves while welcoming his friend at London’s Heathrow Airport

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 22

Staying abroad away from family is sometimes strenuous but the entire melancholy subsides when we get to see either our kin or close friends paying visit to us. The testimony to this got witnessed at London’s Heathrow Airport when a man breaks into Bhangra while welcoming his friend.

The video of this sweet and heartfelt gesture is doing the rounds on social media where a Sikh man after noticing his friend enters the lane of passengers moving towards exit. The duo upon reaching in close proximity starts grooving in bhangra style only to end the salutation pomp in a big hug.

This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport pic.twitter.com/Wr9JbRv3Qg — UB1UB2 Southall (@UB1UB2) October 21, 2022

Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 15,000 likes. Twitterati is out-and-out enamoured by the sweet gesture.

