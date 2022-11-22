Watch: South Korea installs traffic lights on floor to facilitate mobile junkies cross the road, netizens hail move

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 22

South Korea has come up with an innovative outlook to deal with cell phone obsessed individuals, who keep their eyes glued to the screen while walking on the roads. Mulling safety of such folks, the authorities have installed traffic lights on the ground besides the ones already installed on the poles.

Now people, despite continuously looking at the screen, could cross the roads even if they do not take note of the traffic lights on the poll. They will now probably get a sense, on when to cross road, from the lights emitting from the ground at zebra crossing.

The video in this context has been shared on Twitter by a user, Trung Phan. “South Korea put pedestrian street lights on the ground cause so many pedestrians were staring at phones,” the post reads.

South Korea put pedestrian street lights on the ground cause so many pedestrians were staring at phones. pic.twitter.com/bFMIIpg03v — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 21, 2022

The lights were installed as pilot scheme in 2019 only to finally get approved lately.

Since being shared, the video of the innovation has surpassed over 5.7 lakh views. Netizens seem quite impressed by the technique.

