Watch: ‘Srivalli’ style gets a new version, this time at a buffet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 9

Allu Arjun’s hook step in song ‘Srivalli’ is earning fame furiously. A video has surfaced on Internet where a user can be seen imitating the hook step of Srivalli with his friends, infront of a buffet with plate in their hands.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by Razi Shaikh, where he can be seen performing the act with his friends, Zaid Darbar and Noorin Sha. In the video, they can be seen collecting food from each stall and then moving forward in Srivalli style, moving their one leg while dragging the other.

The video has gone crazy viral and choreographers have absolutely nailed the hook step.

“Dinner with atrangz on this trend,” reads the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shaikh razi (@razishaikh6)

After getting viral, the video accumulated 2.6 million views and several comments. Netizens couldn’t have asked for more comical imitation of the step.

“Superb,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Perfect trend video.”