Watch: ‘Srivalli’ style gets a new version, this time at a buffet

Chandigarh, February 9
Allu Arjun’s hook step in song ‘Srivalli’ is earning fame furiously. A video has surfaced on Internet where a user can be seen imitating the hook step of Srivalli with his friends, infront of a buffet with plate in their hands.
The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by Razi Shaikh, where he can be seen performing the act with his friends, Zaid Darbar and Noorin Sha. In the video, they can be seen collecting food from each stall and then moving forward in Srivalli style, moving their one leg while dragging the other.
The video has gone crazy viral and choreographers have absolutely nailed the hook step.
“Dinner with atrangz on this trend,” reads the caption of the post.
View this post on Instagram
After getting viral, the video accumulated 2.6 million views and several comments. Netizens couldn’t have asked for more comical imitation of the step.
“Superb,” a user said.
Another user commented, “Perfect trend video.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon